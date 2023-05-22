A beautiful Nigerian lady who is Huasa has joined the United States Army after a tough training

In a series of videos posted on TikTok by @mrindiana1, the lady was heard speaking briefly in the Hausa language

The video immediately went viral as many Nigerians on TikTok took to the comment section to congratulate her

A fine Nigerian lady who is Hausa has completed her training and joined the US Army.

This much was made known through a series of short videos seen on the TikTok of @mrindiana1.

The lady said the military training was very tough. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrindiana1.

Source: TikTok

In the first video, the lady was seen standing in an open area, clutching her bag and smiling in happiness. She was speaking to someone who apparently was happy for her.

Nigerian lady goes viral after joining US Army

The lady had come out of training and was fully kitted in military gear, looking so gallant and beautiful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She was being interviewed by someone who interacted with her briefly in the Hausa language before they switched to English.

She said in the second video that the completion of her training felt like a great relief.

In the second video, the fine lady revealed that military training was very tough.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages have started pouring in for her in the comment section of the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady joins US Army

@chair said:

"Good job, congratulations."

@Auwal Abdallah said:

"Congrats sister we're so proud of you masha Allah."

@abdulrasheed muham74 reacted:

"Please how can get myself into the US army?"

@ACTOR and BOSS commented:

"Masha Allah, I am really happy to see you."

@ALI ALHAJI MAAJI said:

"Nigeria is our heritage.......there is nothing that is not in Nigeria......we are so proud of you young lady."

@ishmeal said:

"We're so proud of you."

@bkhalifa20 commented:

"Good luck girl."

Video of a beautiful soldier goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful soldier went viral on TikTok after posting a short video.

In the video she posted, the lady was dressing up for work.

A lot of people who quickly noticed her beauty gushed about her in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng