A funny video of twin babies fighting over a balloon in the presence of their mum has caused a frenzy online

The strong twin babies (male and female) ran around the sitting room fighting and shouting over a balloon

The male twin tried so hard to collect the balloon of his sister but she was able to secure it tightly

A hilarious video has shown the drama between twin babies who fought each other over one balloon.

The cute twins (male and female) still adorning their beautiful diapers, decided to put their racing skills into practice to see who was stronger than the other.

Twins fight over balloon Photo Credit: @highbeekay22

Source: TikTok

In the video, the female twin held onto a white balloon which caught the attention of her brother who wanted the balloon. He began to chase her around the centre of the room trying to get the balloon.

When he eventually caught up with her, he tackled her to the floor and tried to wrestle the balloon out of her hand. She resisted and still held onto her balloon and wouldn't let go.

Social media reactions

@olalight46 commented:

"May Almighty God bless any home looking forward to have such in Jesus name."

@feyijons commented:

"The girl is strong abeg."

"bankfunmi wrote:

"But which kain whaaala be dis?"

@sholexbaby said:

"E for what again? Dz girl en."

@preye commented:

"Baby Girl we are proud of You. Men with they Bully Bully.

@oluwaseyiportable said:

"Strong girl."

@ade9ki commented:

"I followed you bcos of these Twins."

@eghosapurityefe said:

"I love twins."

@yemohyemigthy said:

"Love this."

@adeolaprosper wrote:

"They are all the same. Bless them."

@charisomotoye wrote:

"Exactly as my own twins does o naso i dey watch free movie."

@jolly1988 commented:

"Prove her wrong, show her you are stronger than her."

@adetutuajenifuja37 said:

"I no fit laugh."

@oyinadehoneycrown commented:

"The girl go show am shege I like dt."

@olawunmi557 wrote:

"What happened now?"

@paulotaigbe wrote:

"Tom n jerry."

@user1167662223341 said:

"I like dat girl."

@Itzloveblinking12 wrote:

"If you see as I just Dey smile like mumu God Abeg I want this."

@kateuzo776gmail.com commented:

"My twins are 16 years now but they still fight till now everyday dey will fight over little things."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng