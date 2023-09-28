An unusual man has gone viral on social media because of how he treats his ram like a human being

A video captures how the man baths the animal, brushes its teeth and even goes ahead to feed it with tea and bread

People who saw the video marvelled at the close relationship between the man and his ram and said they share lots of love

A ram owner who treats the domestic animal like a human being has gone viral on TikTok.

The man posted an interesting video showing how he treats his ram with so much love.

The man bathed the ram and fed it with tea and bread. Photo credit: TikTok/@playboi2370.

Source: TikTok

The young man, identified as Play Boi, takes pleasure in petting his ram and making it feel loved like a human.

Video of a man who treats his ram like a human being

In the video, the man first brushed the ram's teeth using a toothbrush and proper toothpaste.

Play Boi went ahead to shower the ram with soap and water before proceeding to feed it.

The amazing thing is that Play Boi fed the ram with tea and bread, and it gladly munched and drank like a human.

TikTok users who saw the video wondered how the man came to be very close to his ram.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a man and his ram

@ZT said:

"This ram neat pass some girls."

@tanty said:

"Even animals brush their teeth, and my gateman has refused to do so."

@Muhammad Umar commented:

"See as you dey pamper suya."

@I.J said:

"Abi Na your babe you turn to ram? Because I no understand?"

@sonofsun remarked:

"I tell you this guy gets a broken heart."

@CREED said:

"Omo ram dey chop balanced diet."

@Cotede_Pablo03 SAID:

"Give am bread and tea for camera, behind camera give cassava peels."

@only1chiefff asked:

"Ram de drink tea."

Goat joined man to eat jollof rice

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared jollof rice with his goat.

In a video which went viral, the man poured the rice into a tray, and his goat partook in it.

People were surprised at how the goat ate freely without being afraid.

Source: Legit.ng