A lion ran away from a goat instead of killing and eating it after the domestic animal was thrown into the zoo

A video that captured the unusual moment was posted on TikTok, and it has gone viral and surprised a lot of people

The video was said to have been recorded at the Ogba Zoo in Benin City, Edo state, where the goat was thrown to the lion

A goat attacked a lion at a zoo in Ogba, Edo state and the carnivorous animal surprisingly ran away.

In a video posted on TikTok by Reginal Bella, the goat was seen inside a cage with a lion.

The lion refused to attack the goat but ran away instead. Photo credit: Getty Images/CSA Images and TikTok/@reginalbella.

People who were watching expected the lion to pounce on the goat and devour it with relish immediately.

However, quite the opposite happened because the goat gathered courage and attacked the lion bullishly.

Lion runs from goat at Ogba Zoo, Benin City

The lion did not fight back as it picked a hot race and ran away from the scene.

The video was captioned:

"This is Ogba Zoo, Benin City. The goat is meant to be eaten by the lion, but now, the lion is afraid of the goat."

Those present at the zoo shouted in surprise at the unusual sight. The video went viral and got many funny reactions on TikTok.

Some people said the goat is truly the "Greatest Of All Times" (GOAT).

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lion runs away from goat

@samwise237 said:

"This is THE REAL GOAT."

@nachee commented:

"Na so lion dey do. The lion dey buy time. na from back e go attack the goat."

@IREDIA said:

"After the show, na wentin happen to the Goat?"

@bigtriumphant said:

"Edo state is the heartbeat of Nigeria anything can happen there."

@PowerBoi3760536335722 said:

"Na so God go give us strength to take chase our enemies."

