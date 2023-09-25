A man has been nicknamed the goat man because of his close relationship with his goat

In a video seen on TikTok, the man was spotted sharing jollof rice with his goat, which ate like a human being

People marvelled at the level of closeness between the man and his goat, with some saying the animal was friendly

A man and his goat share a close relationship, which has stirred much interest among social media users.

In an interesting video posted by @ogaemmaupdate on TikTok, the man interacted with his goat like it was human.

The man ate comfortably in the same tray with his goat. Photo credit: TikTok/@ogaemmaupdate.

Man's relationship with his goat impresses TikTok users

The man had a tray filled with jollof rice on a table before him, and the goat was invited to partake. Surprisingly, the goat joined the man to share the meal.

What shocked many people was the gentility and carefulness with which the goat enjoyed the meal.

The domestic animal felt relaxed as it ate from a part of the tray while the man ate from the other end.

TikTok users react to the relationship between man and his goat

TikTok users who watched the video are surprised that a goat could be that friendly with its owner.

@Joachim Chenyi said:

"After being disappointed by friends, brothers and family, you grow to understand animals could be better friends."

@Dorcas Daniel9263 commented:

"The best way of living now. The world is wicked."

@sandra said:

"Maybe he has been dining with frienemies. He just realised that animals are far better than frienemies."

@expensive said:

"Having a close and emotional bond with your food is another level of happiness."

@afamcokorie said:

"I never knew goat eats rice. If not today."

@Arindaar john commented:

"Is better than a bad friend."

Lady and her goats go viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady became popular because of how she relates with her goats.

In a particular video she posted on TikTok, the lady was seen playing with the goats.

One of the domestic animals jumped on her body like a pet dog.

