A Toyota Camry painted in the colour of Maybeck has gone viral and received funny comments on Twitter

The Toyota Camry was placed side by side with an expensive Maybeck, and their colour matched

But people quickly noticed that apart from the matching colours, the two cars were different in terms of price

A Toyota Camry painted in the colour of a Maybeck grabbed the attention of Twitter users.

The car's colour makes it stand out and makes it look like an expensive designer whip.

The man painted his Toyota Camry to look like a Maybeck. Photo credit: Twitter/@huayang77.

Source: Twitter

Two photos posted on Twitter by @yabaleftonline captured the two cars as they were placed side by side.

The Toyota Camry is painted in milk and black colours, making it look like a Maybeck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The tweet generated a lot of reactions as many people said the car was not a Maybeck, and they made funny jokes about its appearance.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man repaints his Toyota to look like a Maybech

@iKingMillie said:

"Find your way back."

@Naomi_Adedoyin said:

"May God be with you."

@Joe_221 said:

You have been scammed. Let me say you have scammed yourself."

@Loudvoicecfr said:

"My bag is the second one."

@Jah_slim1 commented:

"I love my country."

@Joe_221 said:

"You have been scammed. Let me say you have scammed yourself."

@bidemi824391 said:

"I no go front and I no go back."

@0xAdesola reacted:

"Looks nice though."

Lady in Canada buys cars for herself

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went to Canada bought two cars.

The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, has also bought two cars and a house after getting a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.

In a TikTok video, Oluwakanyinsola also showed off an engagement ring, indicating that she may soon be getting married.

Man buys a car after arriving in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who moved to Canada bought a car with his first salary.

As soon as the money landed in his bank account, the man used it to purchase a Honda car.

Experts, however, said buying a car in Canada is not as easy as the man made it sound.

Source: Legit.ng