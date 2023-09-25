Nigerian Man Repaints His Toyota Camry and Makes it Look Like Expensive Maybeck, Photos Go Viral
- A Toyota Camry painted in the colour of Maybeck has gone viral and received funny comments on Twitter
- The Toyota Camry was placed side by side with an expensive Maybeck, and their colour matched
- But people quickly noticed that apart from the matching colours, the two cars were different in terms of price
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A Toyota Camry painted in the colour of a Maybeck grabbed the attention of Twitter users.
The car's colour makes it stand out and makes it look like an expensive designer whip.
Two photos posted on Twitter by @yabaleftonline captured the two cars as they were placed side by side.
The Toyota Camry is painted in milk and black colours, making it look like a Maybeck.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
The tweet generated a lot of reactions as many people said the car was not a Maybeck, and they made funny jokes about its appearance.
See the tweet below:
Reactions from Twitter users as man repaints his Toyota to look like a Maybech
@iKingMillie said:
"Find your way back."
@Naomi_Adedoyin said:
"May God be with you."
@Joe_221 said:
You have been scammed. Let me say you have scammed yourself."
@Loudvoicecfr said:
"My bag is the second one."
@Jah_slim1 commented:
"I love my country."
@Joe_221 said:
"You have been scammed. Let me say you have scammed yourself."
@bidemi824391 said:
"I no go front and I no go back."
@0xAdesola reacted:
"Looks nice though."
Lady in Canada buys cars for herself
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went to Canada bought two cars.
The lady, Oluwakanyisola Onikoyi Deckon, has also bought two cars and a house after getting a job with the Canada Revenue Agency.
In a TikTok video, Oluwakanyinsola also showed off an engagement ring, indicating that she may soon be getting married.
Man buys a car after arriving in Canada
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who moved to Canada bought a car with his first salary.
As soon as the money landed in his bank account, the man used it to purchase a Honda car.
Experts, however, said buying a car in Canada is not as easy as the man made it sound.
Source: Legit.ng