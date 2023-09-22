“My Trust Issue:” Wife Works As Cleaner, Pays Hubby’s School Fees in Canada, He Becomes Bank Manager
- A Nigerian man celebrated his wife for supporting him in Canada at a time when he needed to go to school
- The man stated that the woman used her salary as a cleaner to pay his school fees abroad, and he later became a bank manager
- Many TikTokers who reacted to his video said his side demonstrated the perfect virtue of a good partner
A man has shared a video to praise the many big sacrifice his wife made in his life to see that he succeeded.
The man (@diandersons) said that her wife had to become a bathroom cleaner to send him to school in Canada so that he could have better opportunities.
Lady paid husband's school fees
After the man graduated, got a job, and became a bank manager, he sent the woman to school abroad to repay her kindness.
The man's clip had photos of them together as a lovely couple. People said the man was a good person, as such an act of kindness would have been poorly repaid in other instances.
Watch his video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Adelina Jemima said:
"Don’t try this at home guys!"
Kui said:
"My trust issues can’t but ain’t this beautiful."
QueenB said:
"This is risky business, I am proud of her."
she said:
"A lot of women are like your wife, very noble, but God bless the few husband who remember to reciprocate back the act of kindness. congrats to you bot."
knaa_pholey said:
"God bless you for appreciating her."
Olyvia Jazzmyne said:
"He said his wife!! when u are married and building a future you do it by any means necessary! Love it!"
kkwseet said:
"That's what is supposed to be. TEAM WORK."
Tosyn said:
"This is how it should be but when people relocate they start behaving mad. God bless your home."
Man work and live in Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man who travelled to Canada on a student visa shared how he had been coping with work and school.
The man (@crizomeccc) woke up at 5 a.m. to prepare for work. He spent more than one hour commuting to his workplace.
Source: Legit.ng