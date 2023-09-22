A Nigerian man celebrated his wife for supporting him in Canada at a time when he needed to go to school

The man stated that the woman used her salary as a cleaner to pay his school fees abroad, and he later became a bank manager

Many TikTokers who reacted to his video said his side demonstrated the perfect virtue of a good partner

A man has shared a video to praise the many big sacrifice his wife made in his life to see that he succeeded.

The man (@diandersons) said that her wife had to become a bathroom cleaner to send him to school in Canada so that he could have better opportunities.

The man smiled as he held his wife. Photo source: @diandersons

Source: TikTok

Lady paid husband's school fees

After the man graduated, got a job, and became a bank manager, he sent the woman to school abroad to repay her kindness.

The man's clip had photos of them together as a lovely couple. People said the man was a good person, as such an act of kindness would have been poorly repaid in other instances.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adelina Jemima said:

"Don’t try this at home guys!"

Kui said:

"My trust issues can’t but ain’t this beautiful."

QueenB said:

"This is risky business, I am proud of her."

she said:

"A lot of women are like your wife, very noble, but God bless the few husband who remember to reciprocate back the act of kindness. congrats to you bot."

knaa_pholey said:

"God bless you for appreciating her."

Olyvia Jazzmyne said:

"He said his wife!! when u are married and building a future you do it by any means necessary! Love it!"

kkwseet said:

"That's what is supposed to be. TEAM WORK."

Tosyn said:

"This is how it should be but when people relocate they start behaving mad. God bless your home."

