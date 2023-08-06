A Nigerian lady says her goat gave birth to twins, and she has come on TikTok to share the good news with her followers

The lady, Sweet Cyon said she was away on a journey for two days and upon her return, she saw that her goat gave birth

Cyon held the two baby goats and danced with them in her arms to show how happy she was about the new addition

A Nigerian lady is celebrating because her goat has given birth to twin babies.

The lady, Sweet Cyon held the two baby goats and danced with them in her arms in celebration of the latest harvest of blessings.

Cyon said her goat gave birth to twin babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@sweetcyon.

Source: TikTok

Cyon said she was not around when her goat welcomed the twin babies as she was away on a two-day journey.

When she returned, she saw that her goat was blessed with two cute babies.

Lady dances after her goat gave birth to twins

Cyon's TikTok handle is replete with videos of her either dancing or playing with the goat.

The she-goat has become familiar with Cyon as it has become a pet that responds to her gestures.

People have seen that Cyon has a close relationship with the goat, making her popular.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady celebrate after her goat gave birth to twin babies

@lateef kareem said:

"Which day for naming ceremony."

@reverenceminang commented:

"The training and trust building starts from this stage."

@Ifyyyyyy said:

"I have a dog for real I wan buy goat or ram."

@wisdomiyip reacted:

"Where their papa? Make he come buy drinks for boys for successful delivery."

@user5360245274761 said:

"Congratulations! You don get grandchildren."

@Kelli Wooten said:

"Nah only for Benue state this thing fit happened."

@ejeita said:

"Congratulations on your new grandchildren."

@Norbert Chukwuebuka

"Congratulations! Get ready for babysitting."

Source: Legit.ng