Mark Zuckerberg has announced another update for WhatsApp for Android and iOS phone users across the world

This latest update will let WhatsApp users set up group chats without having to come up with a name

WhatsApp ranks first in the list of the most popular global mobile messenger apps, with an estimated 2.7 billion monthly users

Meta, the parent picture company of WhatsApp, has announced users can now set up group chats without having to come up with a name.

The Unnamed groups will instead be given an auto-generated name based on participants.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced several changes on WhatsApp over the last few months. Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the new feature on his Facebook page with a group titled Rocco & Li-Chen.

The screenshot was accompanied with a message:

"Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who's in the chat when you don't feel like coming up with another name."

How WhatsApp new feature will work

Despite being a minor update, the convenience of not having to manually name each group chat will prove beneficial for sending group messages for one-time events.

TechCrunch reports that unnamed groups will be restricted to six participants, a departure from the usual capacity of over a thousand members in a WhatsApp group.

The names of a user save contacts, WhatsApp will combine the names to create a group name.

Therefore, if a contact is saved as "Mom," the group chat will display "Mom" as the name.

In the next few days, this new automated group naming feature will be rolled out to WhatsApp users across iOS, Android, web, and macOS.

The latest update is one of the several new WhatsApp features that have been officially introduced in recent months.

These include the ability to send higher-quality images with less compression, an instant video messaging option, and the capability to engage in screen sharing.

Users reactions

Igwe Chopinson Comics wrote:

"I love this, Absolutely Nice"

Ronalyn Melaya Pupa said:

Wow! What a brilliant idea!

Richelle Pineda reacted:

"That's an awesome idea no need to think of names that would come up with"

WhatsApp releases channel features for broadcast messages for organisations and businesses

Meanwhile in another report, Legit.ng revealed that WhatsApp rolled out a broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels on WhatsApp as it experiments with giving more conversational avenues to its users.

The company also aims to monetize the feature in the future. Admins' phone numbers won't be visible on the channels.

Channels will appear on the new WhatsApp feature in a new tab called Updates.

