A TikTok lady revealed that she has blocked a total of 711 people on her phone, and she shared a screenshot as proof

The lady said the reason she blocked such a high number of people is because she does not entertain nonsense

A video she posted on TikTok has gone viral and sparked many reactions from her followers on the platform

Many TikTok users are reacting to the video of a lady who blocked 711 people on her phone.

In the video posted by @bothoselebogo, the lady said there are many things she does not entertain, which is the reason for wielding the big stick.

The lady blocked 711 people on her phone. Photo credit: TikTok/@bothoselebogo.

Source: TikTok

According to her, she does not like nonsense, which is why she blocks anyone who gives her trouble.

As proof of the fact that she has blocked such a large number of people, she shared a screenshot of the figure on her phone.

Many people who saw the video wondered why one person could block so many people.

But others supported the lady and said they don't waste time before blocking anyone who stresses their lives.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady blocks 711 contacts

@Ashane Rose said:

"Not blocking a single person. my ignore game is as strong as Samson."

@Stacey-Ann White said:

"Not me with 11 contacts, 1 of them is my other number."

@shortgirlbetty said:

"I'm beginning to question my whole existence cause why do I have 48 contacts in total and someone out here has 711 blocked contacts?"

@Amanda Dladla commented:

"We’re the same. I don’t tolerate nonsense."

@Car Guy said:

"How do you guys know 700+ people?"

@Nokulunga Mathenjwa said:

"I thought I was a blockist, but you my sister, you take the cup."

@Lisa Kim said:

"I cut people off and forget them in three months."

