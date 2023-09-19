Things did not turn out as expected and a lady was left leaking her wounds after she gave her ex a second chance

The lady suffered a second heartbreak from the same person and wept bitterly over her relationship woes

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the heartbroken lady weeping as netizens offered her relationship advise

A lady wept profusely as she suffered another heartbreak from her ex-boyfriend whom she reunited with.

According to the unidentified lady, she finally decided to give that particular ex of hers a second chance.

Her ex broke her heart again. Photo Credit: @chriselda167

Source: TikTok

However, things did not pan out the way she quite expected. A viral video seen on TikTok showed the lady shedding tears in a car.

A man was heard in the background trying to comfort her to no avail. The short clip has amassed over four million views on the social media platform.

Netizens who watched the clip advised the lady against giving exes second chances.

Watch the video below:

Netizens advise the heartbroken lady

1926243 said:

"You were warned askies… still needed a reason why he became an ex. Now he’s a your Exx2."

Racquel said:

"Never look back, cause they never ever change.. I be holding a whole funeral in my head as soon as we break up."

beefy tyrone said:

"One thing I’m heavily learning this year 1. Never give ur ex a second chance 2. Never give the guy who’s been chasing u for years a chance."

Tshidi Motaung said:

"I gave him 5 second chances my therapist is expecting a visit from me on Monday."

NaraDarling said:

"Babe. They spin the block to seek revenge. Never look back."

Hlas'elihle said:

"What's worse is that your friends probably warned you but you "followed your heart."

Letuka said:

"A second chance to do what exactly? To finish off breaking your heart."

