A lady posted a funny video telling people how she got pregnant for her husband after one touch.

The lady, Adebola, said she only asked her husband to give her a massage, but she ended up with a pregnancy.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Adebola showed off her baby bump and the pregnancy scan result, telling people how she was put in the family way.

According to her, she was tired one day when she came back from a journey, so she asked her man for a special touch.

The special touch has now resulted in them having a baby in their hands after nine months.

Adebola was joining the TikTok trend in which people share how they met their husbands and wives or how they got pregnant for their babies.

The video she shared went viral and generated funny reactions from her followers.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of lady who welcomed baby

@Eme Henshaw commented:

"You won!"

@Opeyemi said:

"Ahh Mama, so this is the back story? Wonderful!"

@yuhjaysbeautyville said:

"Just a small massage. You won this challenge."

@cassie said:

"Those massages come with happy endings."

@Olanshile commented:

"Bros small massage, you turn am to tatatatata. Person no fit trust you say make you massage am? Sha do another one make the baby get a sibling."

@Zola commented:

"So don’t ask for a massage. Got it."

