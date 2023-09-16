A Nigerian lady broke up with her boyfriend, and their WhatsApp conversation has leaked on social media

In the chats, the lady categorically told the man that he has failed to spice up the relationship with drama, such as flogging

She said she wanted the man to be tying her up, but he has refused to do that since they started dating

A Nigerian lady has called it quits with her boyfriend because the man refused to maltreat her.

In a series of leaked WhatsApp chats posted on Twitter by the man, the lady insisted that she likes being flogged.

The lady said the man should spice up their relationship with drama, but he refused. Photo credit: Twitter/@ustinangelo and Getty Images/Valeriia Titarenko. Lady's photo used for illustration only.

The man, @ustinangelo expressed surprise at the bizarre proposition and asked the lady if she was possessed by an evil spirit.

But the lady insisted that she wanted their relationship to be spiced up with dramatic things such as flogging and public displays of affection.

Lady breaks up with man who refused to flog her

She also said she told the man to start tying her up, but he rejected the idea each time she brought it up.

She said:

"Each time I talk about it, you keep avoiding the conversation, you don't care about my needs at all."

The man said while posting the chats:

"I didn't sleep well last night, so devastated. And I put in a lot of effort to make it work. Her number not connecting."

The WhatsApp chats stunned some Twitter users, who advised the man to leave the lady alone.

See the chats below:

Reactions as lady breaks up with her boyfriend

@Ishow_leck said:

"Firstly, if she’s complained to you about this before now, you pushed her away and I hope you gets what she wants later. Those choking and tie, she will get it. My problem with you was when you didn’t make u turn the moment she mentioned that to you, you were thinking you can avoid women’s cravings? Hun! They will get it somewhere else if they want it and it’s better she end it now. If not, it will be a disaster later. Enjoy the meal bro."

@BossWhyt said:

"Reading these things can really be funny. Let people of like minds date or marry each other. You can’t change people. Know this and know peace."

