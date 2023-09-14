A Nigerian man and his wife welcomed their first child ten years after they got married to each other

Photos posted on Facebook showed how the man was painted with white powder to celebrate the new baby

Congratulatory messages trailed the photos with many people saying it is the man's time to celebrate

A Nigerian man and his wife welcomed their first child ten years after they got wedded.

The man, Chika Habenuchi Amadi, celebrated in joy the moment it became clear that he is now a father.

The man painted himself with powder to celebrate the birth of his new baby. Photo credit: Facebook/Angel Chidi.

Photos posted on Facebook by Angel Chidi showed the man with a lot of powder on his body.

He also had a bottle of powder in his hand as he celebrated the coming of the baby after years of waiting.

Nigerian man celebrates joyfully as his wife welcomes baby

Angel captioned the photos:

"This is a typical example of those who put their trust in God. After ten years of waiting, God came through for Chika Habenuchi Amadi. It is delightful and marvellous in our eyes. This waiting on the lord for the fruit of the womb, your time is now. God has arisen to do wonders. Just believe and trust in him. Congrats bro. Welcome to the world, baby."

Reactions to photos of a man celebrating the birth of a new baby

Many Facebook users joined the man in celebration and congratulated him in the comment section.

Janey Geo said:

"Faithful God. He always comes through. Congrats once again sir."

Awele Andrew Anetor said:

"This is the Lord's doing, it is marvellous in our sight. Congratulations to the family."

Comfort Chidera said:

"We will always worship the almighty, to Him alone be all the glory. Congratulations Chika."

Christy Ikpeazu commented:

"Congratulations to Chika. My regards to mother and child."

Mother celebrates after welcoming baby

