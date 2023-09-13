A mother left her child with her husband to babysit for a few hours, but the child messed up himself when she returned

The child opened a cup of Blue Band and rubbed it all over his body in a manner that has attracted laughter on TikTok

The mother said she does not know what to do to the baby and her husband over the misbehaviour

A mother who went out came back to see her baby messed up with Blue Bland.

In the video posted by Starr254ke, the baby opened the cup of Blue Band and scooped out a large quantity of it.

The baby was left under the car of his father. TikTok/@user4037703313062.

Source: TikTok

The mother said she left the baby for her husband to look after and returned to find him playing with the bread spread.

The baby sat on the floor while the cup of Blue Band lay before him. Occasionally, he puts his fingers in it to scoop out the content.

While some TikTok users found the video funny, but some said parents should adequately watch over their kids.

Some who are mothers said they recall their baby once did the same thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby messes himself up with Blue Band

@emmyd said:

"This happened to me when I used tithe to buy 2kgs of Blue Band."

@nyametho commented:

"Be very careful with such things, next when you will be away he may reach out something dangerous to him."

@AKARIBWOIT said:

"As an African mother, I know what I will do before cleaning."

@Sheila Nurse commented:

"I thought it was me alone. I don't like leaving my son his dad."

@kanairo#2023 reacted:

"This is me several days ago. My 1kg Blue Band and my Vaseline just went like that."

@Frinience Faith said:

"The boys having their time."

