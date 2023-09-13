A newborn child who has interesting facial expressions went viral because of the way he looked at adults

A TikTok video which has amused many people shows how the baby giving an adult a bombastic side-eye

A lot of funny comments have followed the video, with some TikTok users joking that the child is an ancestor

A newborn child went viral and became popular on TikTok because of its adult-like attitude.

The video of the child was shared by Twitter user, @Tezira, but it has received many reactions and views from netizens who find it funny.

The child looked at an adult with an attitude. Photo credit: TikTok/@tezira32.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the child appeared to be staring at someone beside him. He had a severe expression on his face.

The way he stared at the person made people wonder if he had been offended in any way.

He turned his face from the person he was looking at and focused in another direction.

The way he did it gave the person a subtle disapproval, using what is popularly called a bombastic side-eye.

Many reactions have trailed the video. Some people have joked that the child is an ancestor.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a newborn baby gives bombastic side-eye

@happyedunwa said:

"Looking like my husband when you ask him for money."

@giftoluebube565 commented:

"If you watched more than five times, gather here."

@Umilta Mohammed said:

"Such a beautiful baby. Congratulations to the lucky parents."

@zoharbeautyempire reacted:

"Like seriously where do you get this type of baby?"

@Blessed said:

"The baby is disappointed how come after incarnation, I choose the same family again."

@user8126262937284 commented:

"This is one of our ancestors who came back to earth."

@user6872552479937nyalydia said:

"Cute baby! Don't be so sad. Welcome to this world."

@Rhythmgirl reacted:

"The look on that baby's face is just priceless."

