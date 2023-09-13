A science teacher used sign language to teach physics to students who are deaf, and the video went viral on TikTok

In the video, the teacher, Wangari, was seen explaining the topic of motion to the students while demonstrating with her hands

However some TikTok users who watched Wangari's class video wondered if the students were able to understand her

A lady who is a science teacher uses sign language to deliver a physics lesson to students who are deaf.

The teacher, Wangari, posted a video showing how she interacted with the students using hand and facial expressions.

The teacher made use of sign language. Photo credit: TikTok/@_____.wangari.

Source: TikTok

Wangari was responding to a question about how he managed to get the attention of his students as they couldn't hear her.

Teacher who teaches physics with sign language

She taught them about motion, and the class was coming to an end when the video was captured. She moved her hands in many directions to illustrate what she was saying, telling them to do her assignment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

TikTok users marvelled at the fact that deaf people can learn a subject like physics.

Some people who saw the video wondered if the students understood their teacher.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react as deaf students learn physics

@Tom Tom said:

"I failed physics while I had all my ears working well. Good job teacher."

@DK said:

"You are soft. My physics teacher shouted too much."

@peter commented:

"My favourite subject."

@melomwas wanjiku45 said:

"I will never forget that physics. I used to score and a half."

@0110223879ke commented:

"God bless you and the work of your hands dear."

@gmusyoka said:

"Ours used to tell us to evaporate from his class once you misbehave."

@SamSamuels2562 commented:

"I failed physics because my teacher was beautiful."

@Jemimah Walucho said:

"Actually am interested in doing this sign language, though I'm a technical trainer."

@Faith said:

"Great. My little brother is in a special school for the deaf. You doing a great job ma'am. Keep up."

School teacher gives child triable marks

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a teacher gave a child some marks on her face.

The photo of the four lines, which looked like tribal marks on the child's face, sparked reactions after it was posted on Facebook.

The daycare teacher told the mother that it was a mistake, but people said it was a deliberate act.

Source: Legit.ng