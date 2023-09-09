The Lagos state government reported 340 cases of women beating their husbands between September 2022 and July 2023

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the executive secretary of the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), said the rise suggests a breaking of the culture of silence among men

Additionally, the DSVA boss said data revealed that 86.3% of all reported cases of sexual and gender-based violence were perpetrated against women

Lagos, Nigeria - The Lagos state government says there are 340 reported cases of women beating their husbands in the last one year, September 2022 and July 2023.

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, the executive secretary of the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), made this known, PM News reported.

At least 340 wives beat their husbands in Lagos in the last year, according to DSVA data. Photo credits: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg, Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto (Photos used for illustration)

Source: Getty Images

According to the DSVA boss, reporting of domestic violence by men increased during the last one year.

Women beating their husbands: 140 cases reported in previous year

Vivour-Adeniyi said the 340 reported incidences are more than twice the number reported between September 2021 and July 2022, which stood at 140 cases.

“This is an indication that the culture of silence amongst the male gender concerning issues of Sexual and Gender Based Violence is also gradually being broken,” she said.

Sexual violence: Women more at risk

Sharing more insights, Vivour-Adeniyi said 86.3% of all the reports received by the DSVA were perpetrated against women.

She noted that this further strengthened the previous findings that the female gender was more at risk of experiencing sexual and gender-based violence.

The DSVA boss also revealed that the trend for the 2023 cases received for adults, including male and female, showed that there was a sharp increase in reportage of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in September 2022 and in July 2023 cases.

Source: Legit.ng