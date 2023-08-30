A once polygamous man has become a single father after he decided to divorce all three of his wives on the same day

The single dad opened up about how their behaviours changed after he lost his job and said he was tired of them

The 55-year-old father of seven went on to share his interesting preoccupation with other people's children

A Ugandan man, Mutiatya, has divorced his three wives on the same day, leaving him with his seven children.

The 55-year-old man, who has visited 14 countries, was interviewed by Afrimax and shared why he dumped his wives.

Mutiatya was tired of his ex-wives' behaviours

Mutiatya said he divorced his wives over their bad behaviours. He recalled how the going was good initially until he lost his job.

He said they all changed and began to disrespect him and went as far as cheating on him. He said:

"The reason I chased them is because of their bad behaviour. At the very beginning, they were all humble and hardworking women who were ready to build a good big family.

"In the end, they all started misbehaving, something I could never tolerate and the decision was to chase them away. It was harsh but a decent one as they no longer want to be decent women in the house."

Mutiatya shares his new found preoccupation

The father of seven said he now cares for other people's children. He said his children are now grown and reside in different countries.

To make ends meet, the man, who has no plans of remarrying in the future, sells jewelleries and any other thing he can lay his hands on.

Mutiatya's action raises concerns among netizens

@samsonimeh4420 said:

"I hope he is not a paedo.phile? Watch him around these children please."

@nelisandikimoscato2497 said:

"I hope he is not using the name of God inorder to execute his evil plans."

@nondochirau9664 said:

"These children won't be safe with him.A lot is happening in this world I don't trust him."

@scl9371 said:

"They should really watch him around the children... That's not normal at all. Can't understand why this big hard back man wants to play with children."

@chosen1153 said:

"I'm sure they were happy to be free of him.

"I'm sure it was miserable serving him.

"Watching other women servicing him.

"But yet he was miserable?

"What a joke."

