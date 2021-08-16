Helen Marshall and Graeme Richardson fell in love as high school sweethearts but their parents opposed their marriage

The young lovers grew apart and married other people who they had kids with despite their undying love for each other

When they became single again and the opportunity to be with each other presented itself, the two got married

Perhaps, what they say about real love not dying may be true after all. The story of Helen Marshall and Graeme Richardson has proven that.

The two who are now over 40 years old first fell in love when they were teenagers and schoolmates. After dating for about a year, Graeme proposed to her, Goalcast reports

Their parents never wanted them to marry. Photo source: Good News Network

Their parents refused

Due to their young age, their parents would not agree to their marriage despite the fact that they both were so much in love.

They soon lost touch when the young man went away to college. All the letters he wrote to Helen never got to her, Good News Network reports.

Life, like they, happened to them and they both later married other people and had kids. While with their families, the high school sweethearts never forgot their love.

Old love rekindled

Sometimes, they would talk briefly while dropping off their kids at school. More than two decades after, they both got single again and their old love was rekindled.

Graeme kept the ring he had offered her in school then. He proposed to her with the same ring and they got married.

He said the woman completes him and she is the person he has always wanted all his life.

