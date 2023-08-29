A cat flushed a toilet correctly after using it, and this was captured in a video that went viral on TikTok

The white and black cat finished pooping, jumped on the water closet and nicely pressed the flush button

TikTok users who watched the video said they never knew cats were capable of learning social skills

A smart cat surprised TikTok users after it pooped and flushed the toilet like humans do.

A video posted by Cloud119112 showed when the domestic animal went into the toilet to ease itself.

The cat jumped on the water closet and pressed the flush button. Photo credit: TikTok/@cloud119112.

When it got there, it squatted correctly and aimed at the toilet hole where it pooped into.

When it was done, the cat jumped on the water closet and pressed the flush button.

Smart cat with impressive social skills goes viral

People who saw the video were surprised and said they did not know cats could do such.

Many said it must have taken a lot of training and patience for the cat to have learned the human skill.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Tiktok users as cat flushes toilet

@Tasha Nathan said:

"l feel like tagging my boss to teach their daughters and sons."

@BIRUNGI DEBRA commented:

"This cat is better than some of our bosses in Saudi Arabia."

@ineshena33 asked:

"How do you teach a cat like that."

@Momo b5 said:

"At least you flushed the toilet. There are some people who don't even flush the toilet."

@werungajnr said:

"And then there is mine that does it right on the couch."

@Sachith Amanda said:

"This cat is better than my roommate."

@Abdi Mo'Alim Abdulwahid said:

"There are many people who do not know."

Source: Legit.ng