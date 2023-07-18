A Nigerian man could not believe his eyes as he returned from a trip only to find his clothes drawers scanty

He invited his wife in to explain the reason why he couldn't find his wears and was stunned to see some of them on her

The man jocularly slammed his wife, wondering why she would be wearing his clothes when she has hers

A Nigerian man has jocularly criticised his wife after he returned from a two-week trip to see her in his clothes.

In a funny video, he showed netizens the scanty drawers that were supposed to contain his joggers, hoodie, boxers, polo and socks.

When he called out to his wife to come and explain the scantiness, the lady acted surprised as well.

Upon seeing his clothes on her, the man lamented and asked her if he did any bad by marrying her, wondering why she keeps wearing his clothes.

In her defense, the lady said everyone does it and that his clothes are free and nice. He countered her by jokingly threatening to call his mum and said he can't do continue like that anymore.

The lady appealed that his clothes would soon get dry as she already took care of them.

Manyi said:

"You cannot stop it. Just enjoy it and the night before you come home, remind her to do laundry."

user4848004511621 said:

"Hahahaha this is soo me. I can't wear my own clothes, his fits better! it's the "I will wash them for you", for me."

sgagayi said:

"Leave her bro your things are hers too and I think it's cute my wife wears my clothes too."

user9476715504387 said:

"My brother is even tired of me because i keep wearing he's clothes even if he warns me not to."

chuka373 said:

"My own na my mom ooo she dey wear my big polo go market.

"She will be like it's free and allows her walk freely."

Princess Ozioma said:

"She’s giving her sweet to appease him Abi what? Honestly y’all clothes are so comfy."

Seyifunmi said:

"And it’s love that’s making her wear your clothes oh."

victoriamatilda52 said:

"The fact she opened the wardrobe knowing fully well noting is there."

