A man who hails from Imo state has lamented on social media after his gospel singer girlfriend, Amaka Gift, called it quits on their nine-year-old relationship

The man shared how he dated Amaka for three years before introducing her to music in 2017, right from her local church choir

The heartbroken man also disclosed he spent money to furnish her apartment, hosted concerts for her and carried out projects to shoot her into the limelight

Favour Ibex, an Imo state indigene, has cried out on Facebook after his lover of nine years, Amaka Gift, jilted him.

In a now-deleted post making the rounds on social media, Favour shared pictures taken with the Imo gospel singer alongside those she took with her new 'man' as he recalled how it all began.

Amaka's estranged lover, Favour Ibex, said they have been together for nine years. Photo Credit: Favour Ibex

Favour said he introduced her to gospel music

Favour started by shedding light on why her social media handles were taken down. According to him, he took down the pages after he noticed she attempted to change the passwords upon seeing that it was yielding income.

"Amaka Gift social media accounts was never hacked as she is "PAINTING" but was taken down by her sponsor after she made several attempts to change their passwords because the page is now yielding income. I took it down over betrayal of trust, love, commitment and investment for 9years," he wrote.

Favour explained that he dated Amaka for three years before introducing her to music from her local church choir in 2017. He said he created all her social media accounts and saw to their growth.

He added that he spent money towards ensuring she came to the limelight in her music career and had plans of settling down with her. In his words:

"I shot every single video and made all post on the pages I created. l spent money on newspapers, radios stations, printing of CDs, branding of outfits, hosting concerts with bilboards and posters. Carrying out charity activities, paying and setting up rehearsals all in the name of promoting and projecting Amaka Gift to limelight.

"As a girl I had future plans with, her comfort became my priority. I furnished her apartment with properties and gadgets to the best comfort and set up a Studio at her apartment for her to perform well without stress both in music and her academics. Her lodge mates can attest to this..."

Favour said their relationship was known to their parents

While narrating how he noticed she was seeing a man named Maxy Michael, Favour revealed that their relationship was known to both their parents.

"During the time of our relationship, which is known to both parents and close friends. I and Amaka Gift has knelt down and received blessings from our both late father’s before they died.

"Even on sick bed Amaka Gift father made a request to the family not let me face difficulties while paying her bride price as I’ve done so well to lift her in her career as he has seen the progress so far and had attended concerts and birthday party’s hosted for Amaka Gift courtesy of me...," he wrote.

Favour lamented that his offence was respecting God not to take carnal knowledge of her throughout their relationship. He added that he kept their affair private for her career and was okay with fronting as her manager.

When Legit.ng contacted Favour on WhatsApp to confirm his claims in the lengthy post made about Amaka Gift, he said:

"It is true."

Netizens react to Amaka Gift and Favour Ibex's saga

Kufre Carter said:

"A good relationship starts with sex. Anything else, y'all are just messing with yourselves.

"Mtcheeew."

Adaeze Daniella Abigail said:

"9yrs relationship u no shift pant for man wey built u up, just in one month u met Dubai guy u shift pant Ozugbo

"U wucked Amaka.

"Justice for Amaka Ex abeg."

Don Kriss said:

"According to these pictures you posted, she’s more happy been with Maxy Micheal than you, and I’ve heard that you beats her, you also get mind cadge her for 9 yrs?? , my bro just leave her to do her wish, publishing this story on internet can’t solve it. LESSON: don’t invest in a woman that is not your wife, coz she must leave you if she finds a better place to stay."

Peace Omerebere said:

"9years relationship years enough to graduate as a medical student chai I feel this guy pain but babe no try at all and the guy too get patient but he must be using another babe dey hold body naaa while waiting for his Amaka baby to ripe well and my question is dis; where are the ladies he use to quench konji those years hope he treated them right bcos karma no dey look face oooo make I off my gas."

Innocent Chinagọrọm Ukwueze said:

"This is why am always carful doing something to any lady that am not yet married to, I can't give you anything that I cannot over look in case if any disappointment should happen, once bitten twice shy, this is just the truth."

