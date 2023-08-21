A Nigerian lady secured four visas and international passports and relocated her children to the UK to live with her husband

The lady, Gbemisola, took her children to the Murtala Muhammed Internationa Airport, from where they flew to the UK

Gbemisola showed when she and her children landed in the UK, and they were welcomed at the Heathrow Airport

A lady and her three children have successfully relocated to the United Kingdom, UK.

The lady, Gbemisola, secured four UK visas, one for herself and three for her kids as they travelled to meet her husband.

Gbemisola and her three children relocated to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@gbemisola072 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Gbemisola also secured four Nigerian international passports for herself and her children.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the family showed when they flew out of Nigeria.

They showed their journey from the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

Lady and her children depart Nigeria, land at Heathrow Airport London

The video also captured when they landed at Heathrow Airport in the UK, where they would make their new home.

The mother and her children were welcomed at the airport by her husband.

Many who saw the video quickly took to the comment section to congratulate the man and his family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady relocates abroad with her children

@Oluwasanmi Ojo Femi said:

"God will water the ground for you. And I play the land will favor you. Congratulations."

@user962129672786 said:

"Congratulations and I pray I receive mine this month Amen."

@Queen-Lizzy21 commented:

"Sister give me yor agent please. I have been duped."

@adejokeokoronkwo said:

"Lord let mine be decorated like this in Jesus' mighty name."

@Justybaby said:

"Congratulations to you all. I claim it."

@lastborn commented:

"Congratulations honey. I'm next to testify before the end of this month."

@Chiamaka said:

"Congratulations dear. This will be my story soon."

