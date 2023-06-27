A group of farmers have caused a buzz on social media after their video surfaced on the popular app, TikTok

The trending video showed the men eating 'fufu' and soup from a small cemented hole which was dug on the ground

Netizens have reacted massively to the video with many insisting that it was not a hygienic practice

A trending video of some young farmers eating inside their farm has caused an uproar on social media.

The clip shared by @tunaasonfa on TikTok showed a young farmer and his colleagues eating fufu and soup from a hole dug in the ground at a farm.

Farmers eat fufu and soup from the floor Photo credit: @tunaasonfa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"As usual, we are in the farm. You can see the fufu, see meat. We are here", one of the farmers said.

The video has generated a lot of reactions on social media with many netizens expressing shock and disgust at the sight of people eating from a hole in the ground.

Video of farmers eating from hole in the ground causes uproar

While questioning the safety and hygiene of the food, people inquired to know if it was a kind of ritual.

However, some others have defended the young men as they insisted that eating from a hole in the ground is a common practice in some parts of Africa.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has continued to go viral on social media with social media users sharing and commenting on it.

@CMonroe said:

“Love fufu but no way.”

@Divine Touch reacted:

“Which kind of soup be this oo hmm.”

@omonsfloxy said:

“Is dis ritual or what.”

@OB commented:

“Where was the food before it was transferred into the rocks.”

@Femme_mysterieuse said:

“Africa is Africa we are Africans.”

@Robinson Prince said:

“What happened to the plate or pot.”

@Spiritual Knowledge reacted:

“Brothers why not getting plantain or hygienic plant and eat on it dis is not safè.”

@Ben reacted:

“What really happened here? I don't get it.”

@Rafii said:

“This is Africa my friend.”

@Bang Gas said:

“This is how we eat in our area of east indonesia papua.”

@gothoeslikebrock commented:

“Cooked in a pot. Eaten in dirt.”

Watch the video below:

