A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of his wife breaking down in tears after she was asked to wash clothes

In the trending video shared via TikTok, the lady cried uncontrollably as her husband filmed her in action

Reacting to the video, some netizens claimed that she was faking the tears while others found it funny

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Nigerian woman could not hold back her tears after her husband asked her to wash her clothes at home.

In a trending video, the woman broke down in tears as her husband ordered her to go outside and wash her dirty clothes.

Wife refuses to wash clothes Photo Credit: @zamanie101/TikTok

Source: UGC

The surprised husband filmed his wife crying and shared the video on TikTok app for everyone to see.

While sharing the video, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"She no want to wash her own clothes. Why do last borns behave like this?"

Social media reactions

@joyleo715 said:

"You didn't give her money to plait her hair for Xmas stop covering up we understand."

@emmydone26 wrote:

"That is tears of joy she remembered the way you handled her."

@ceejay_142 commented:

"If she come outside now she go dey form big girl. See her big mouth."

@kenechi1 said:

"Hahahah for this cold. Please let her decide hahahah."

@queenchizzy72 added:

"Last born them."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man shares video of pregnant wife who's last born

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman has gone viral online after lamenting bitterly over the pain that comes with pregnancy.

In a touching video, the lady paced around the sitting room as her husband filmed her and tried to console her. In her reaction, the pregnant lady slammed her husband for feeling no pain at all despite being the one who got her pregnant. She called God 'partial' and promised not to get pregnant for her husband again since she was the only one to get pregnant.

Her husband however promised her that she would be fine since she was taking her medications. In his words: "My love. See the way you are sweating up and down. Baby sit down nau. What is it my love? Upon the fan is on see the way you are sweating. Oya go and sleep nau. Go and lie down. Babym."

Source: Legit.ng