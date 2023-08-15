"41 And Single": Lady Remains Unmarried Years After Divorcing Her Husband, Man Moves on With Another Woman
- A woman divorced her husband when she was in her early 30s, but years after the separation, she remains single
- The woman said she had thought she would be better than her husband after the divorce, but things did work that way
- She said she is still single and lonely while her former husband moved on and established a new life with another woman
A lady became unhappy after divorcing her husband in her early 30s. Years after she got separated from her husband, the lady, who is now 41 years old, has remained unmarried.
In a story posted on Twitter by Postsubman, the lady said she thought she would be happier than her former husband after the divorce.
But years later, things didn't work as she thought they would, as she is now very lonely.
Lady becomes lonely after divorcing her husband
She said her former husband has since moved on and married another woman who he has established a new life with.
The lady said she feels jealous because the new wife of her former husband is more beautiful than she is.
"I'm 41, I gained 20 pounds. I have got wrinkles, and I'm alone and miserable. I have had short-term relationships after the divorce, but they never worked out. Men won't just want an old woman like me."
See the full story below:
Reactions from Twitter users as lady regrets divorcing her husband
@jeezymaguire1 said:
"We don't plan the consequences of our actions but whatever actions we take, we should be ready to deal with the outcome. Enjoy your single life in peace wrapped around the tip of your own finger."
@Walexzeal1 said:
"Lol na God catch you, una go dey do any how wen una dey hot, na age no dey your side again."
@Dee_Kiri_ commented:
"You used and dumped your husband now he's your ex-husband and has found a better woman. Deal with your issues."
