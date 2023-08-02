A Nigerian lady has been dragged on social media for ghosting her date because he showed up in rubber slippers

The lady videoed the unsuspecting man from a distance as she criticised his hairdo, cloth and footwear

Many people, who slammed the lady, wondered if she expected him to show up for the date in shoes

A Nigerian lady completely ignored her date after she saw the young man in rubber slippers.

Taking a video of her date from a distance, she wondered why someone would show up for such a meet-up with his kind of hairdo, cloth and footwear.

The lady ghosted her date over his footwear. Photo Credit: @kiing_tonnykay

"You’re coming on a blind date and you’re even putting on rubber slippers, your hair is very very tattered, look at your shirt, look at your cap," a voice believed to be the lady's ranted in the background while videoing the young man.

An explanation layered on the video implied that her date came with his friend after a period of online dating, unbeknownst to him that she was videoing him afar.

Many netizens, however, criticised the lady for rejecting her date over his outfit and footwear.

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag the lady

user5505013185030 said:

"He for wear shoe ?? He does not look Tata at all as far as he pays for the date."

Temitope Ojo259 said:

"Rubber slippers wey them dey sell 18k 20k.. some girls Mumu sha."

xmany01 said:

"The guy Jean go buy the gown the girl wear come Abi no be Abk girls."

pretty rukky2 said:

"No be wetin he get he go wear if u like tie gele nd wrapper go blind date as a guy e no matter."

Mikun_adire said:

"What is he supposed to wear shoe? Abi suit, Palm slippers wey dem Dey sell 18-20k I guess he’s just trying to be comfortable sha."

SIRBLEX said:

"You for tell am say make he dress for job interview now corporate wear with black shoe confused gender."

Badboimayor said:

"Shey na shoe him suppose wear."

HONEY said:

"Rubber slippers dat will buy ur whole dress."

