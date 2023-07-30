A lady has relocated to the UK to be with her husband who lives there, and she travelled with her little daughter

The lady, Ariane Bree posted a video in which she counted down to the moment she flew to the UK to reunite with her hubby

When they arrived, Ariane said in the video that she, her daughter and her husband were living their best lives now

A lady has finally relocated to the United Kingdom, UK, to start living with her husband.

The happy lady, Ariane Bree looked forward to her relocation and counted down to the last minute when she boarded the aeroplane en route UK.

Ariane and her daughter arrived in UK, where Ariane reunited with her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@ariane_bree1.

Source: TikTok

Ariane also took her little daughter with her when she was travelling to the UK.

She showed how she prepared for the journey, beginning when she unveiled their travel documents, made her hair, had her nails done, and then packed her things.

Lady relocates to the UK to be with her husband

Ariane also showed when she arrived in the UK and posed for a photograph with her husband and little daughter.

Ariane captioned the video:

"Sharing my journey to UK. I just pray that you should double-tap this grace. Just arrived and so happy. You should trust the process of our God."

Many of her followers stormed the comment section, where they joined her to celebrate her win.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady relocates to UK to be with her husband

@kossycoco said:

"I can’t wait to join my husband."

@Claudia said:

"Congratulations ma! I claimed mine in Jesus' name."

@Mummy’sLastBaby commented:

"I tap so hard for this beautiful blessing with my son."

@Mamacakeandtreat reacted:

"I tapped into this grace, I will relocate to meet my husband soon in Jesus' name."

@bretuoba said:

"Lord, I tap into this blessing."

