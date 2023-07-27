Chinedu Chukwueke, the baby who got missing in Niger state, has been found and reunited with his parents

Chinedu was abducted from his mother's hair-dressing saloon by a lady who was said to have come there to learn work

The baby's father, Chikezie Chuks confirmed to Legit.ng in a telephone chat that his child has been found in good health

Chinedu Chukwueke, the child reported missing in Niger state, has been found alive.

Legit.ng spoke to Chikezie Chuks, who is Chinedu's father, in a telephone chat, and he confirmed the heartwarming development.

Baby Chinedu has been found alive. Photo credit: Facebook/Chikezie Chukwueke.

Baby Chinedu was whisked away from her mother's hair-dressing salon at Kure Ultra Modern Market, Minna.

The ugly incident happened on Sunday, July 23, and accounts had it that Chinedu was taken by an unknown lady who visited her mother's shop under the guise of coming to learn work.

Since then, the child's family was thrown into trauma as social media got flooded with his pictures.

Legit.ng also published the child's story as the public was asked to help in locating his whereabouts.

Finally, to the relief of his parents, Chinedu was found dumped at a refuse site in Guaraka, Niger state, close to a police station.

A young boy saw Chinedu and raised alarm

Speaking to Legit.ng, Chikezie, Chinedu's father, said:

"He was dumped at one refuse dump close to Guraka Police Station. A young boy saw the baby and informed his parents. His parents now informed the police."

Speaking on the lady who is the alleged culprit, Chikezie who is from Abia state, said she absconded without a trace after dumping the baby.

"Nobody saw her, they only just saw the baby. Nobody knows her. They don't have a picture of her. That is the major issue. If they had a picture of her, they would have been able to track her down."

