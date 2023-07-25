A 28-year-old single man has highlighted his requirements as he expressed his desire to settle down in 2024

While inviting interested ladies to apply, the civil engineer begged that people who have dated yahoo boys in the past shouldn't

He said he wants a woman that has a job already or is ready to start up something he can invest his resources in

A civil engineer from Ilorin has said he is looking for a wife as he looks forward to tying the knot in 2024.

The 28-year-old Muslim said interested ladies should be from Ilorin and should have an occupation.

He added that if the lady doesn't have an occupation, she should have an idea he can invest in for her.

According to the man, he is Yoruba, with AA genotype and is black in complexion. The man also said that the lady should be of average height, must be a Muslim and beautiful to an extent, adding that being light in complexion would be an added advantage.

However, he appealed that any lady who has dated a yahoo boy in the past should not apply.

Reiterating the man's appeal, Inside Ilorin, who shared the man's details on Twitter, begged exes of yahoo boys not to apply.

"Ilorin ladies, over to you.

"Please, don’t send a DM if you’ve dated a yahoo guy and MUST be ready for marriage come 2024," the page wrote.

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to his clause on yahoo boys exes

@felicitiSZN said:

"Omoh Justice for yahoo boys exes."

@IbnKhaleefah said:

"I no Dey do too ooo.

"Awon Omo Oniyahoo yen le gan."

@_miidoh said:

"He say don't apply if you've dated a yahoo boy."

@Ayoadebolame said:

"Lol Mrs Pablo Richie stay away."

@MakindeAdekunle said:

"Of what use is "light in complexion is an addition" when she will end up under Kimor for life? Shéy you want to be "lightening up" your room with her complexion ni?"

@OMOADUNNI1 said:

"Me self no fit date any lady wey don date yahoo boy in the past…. Spiritual konji."

@Iampenlord said:

"Being a yahoo boy ex girlfriend is a red flag for some guys and it’s valid.

"Aside that, you can’t trust their spirituality. Some of these yahoo guys bath soap and eat fetish stuff to sleep with their babes so their ‘clients’ can pay."

