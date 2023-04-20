A young Nigerian woman who found out that her husband was going to marry a second wife with her money made a smart move

The wife withdraw all the money from their joint account when she realised the man had squandered almost 50% of it

Many people were wowed by how intelligent and proactive the wife to get her money back from her husband

A young Nigerian man has made a video showing how he tried to intervene in the issue a man and his wife were having.

According to the young man, the man reported his wife for spending his money from their joint account without informing him.

While talking to the couple on camera, it was discovered after the wife got the sum of N700k as part of inheritance, her husband advised them to use the money for a piece of land.

After some time, the husband sold the land for profit with the plan to marry a second wife without informing the woman. The sale was N1.5m.

As soon as the woman got wind of what he wanted to use the money for, she withdrew the N800k the man had spent the money too. The husband tried fruitlessly to defend himself as new details about their issue emerged.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

baby girl said:

"Female Hakimi smart move."

user8241571664427 wondered:

"This woman let me ask you, where you see this Mumu man marry? I tire for some women O."

user5254669997717 said:

"N700k plus 100k interest case close."

Rita Wuese said:

"We the association of female hakimi we are proud of u."

Chinka Ogbonna said:

"Actually that entire 1.5m is for that lady. To be fair enough that man have spent his part, that 800k is the wife share now literally."

vivimaasie said:

"The association of sistershood is proud of you."

Nigeria boy said:

"This man no get sense at all, kudoos to the wife what a smart move second hand wife chaii i feel like crying for you, man."

