The SUG president, Benson Abasifreke Nseobong, appointed 30 special advisers and aides to his cabinet to help him steer the affairs of the union

The list went viral on Twitter and attracted mixed reactions, but many people said they see nothing wrong with it

Benson Abasifreke Nseobong, the SUG president at Akwa Ibom State University, has appointed 30 special advisers and aides.

The list posted on Twitter by activist and lawyer Iniebehe Effiong has gone viral and generated mixed reactions.

The SUG president appointed 30 people to his cabinet.



The list shows that Benson has special advisers in many sectors to pilot the affairs of the SUG.

SUG appoints sparks reactions

Some areas with special advisers include media and publicity, transportation and campus mobilisation, royal matters, health and students' welfare, sports and legislative matters.

Other appointments that make up the 30-man list include chief of staff, chief press secretary, clerk to the assembly, women leader, chairman of union board of trustees and many others.

Meanwhile, people are reacting to the list in different ways. While some say they have no problem with it, others say it is long.

Legit.ng reached out to Benson for comments on the story but he is yet to reply.

See the list below:

Reactions from Twitter users as SUG president makes appointments

@iamjohnreuben said:

"I see nothing wrong with this if it will make him function effectively. Secondly, they are not paid and it helps those students appointed to develop a sense of leadership and responsibility."

@Its_Olayinnka commented:

"There’s nothing bad in this list. It’s not like they are getting paid for their services. I feel it will even make him function more effectively."

@Mayor_of_lfe said:

"On top sug? If this one catches Nigeria."

