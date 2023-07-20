A video of a young lady hilariously taking advantage of her blind sister's visual impairment has gone viral

The lady appeared on the scene and quietly dipped her hand in the girl's plate in a bid to steal her piece of meat

While many people found the clip hilarious and jokingly criticised the lady, others commented on her blind sibling's reaction

A young lady, Kayise Mdluli, was seen in a video quietly stealing her visually impaired sister's piece of meat.

Sharing the funny clip on TikTok, Kayise jocularly remarked that she can't be out of food when she has a blind sister.

In the clip, she appeared on the scene and dipped her hand into her sibling's plate, lifted her piece of meat and put it on her own plate.

While the meat moved from her sister's to her plate, the blind girl gave out a smile, suggesting she was aware of what was going on.

The clip amassed over a million views as netizens commented on the lady's action. On TikTok, Kayise, who is not ashamed to flaunt her blind sister, makes numerous contents with her for their growing followers.

Watch the video below:

Many found the clip funny

Onikah reloaded02 said:

"I don’t know why I find it funny."

nathanmuyo said:

"The only reason I laughed at this it's because she knew that you had gotten a piece nd then just smiled."

Lagos city said:

"Awwwn,it's that smile for me, she definitely knows what you're doing for real,but she can't be bothered."

Neka said:

"You making lot of sibling memories for her. I love you both."

Ayesha said:

"Her senses didn't let that slide she's adorable."

Lerdy said:

"My friend’s grandfather was blind..we used to kneel and steal his meat and eat it next to him."

Blind lady narrates how her sisters made her visually-impaired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a blind lady had said her sisters were responsible for her predicament.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Portia, who appeared to be middle-aged, indicated that when she was a young girl, a rich man met her and promised to marry her when she gets older.

However, according to the visually impaired woman, this made her sisters envious and they decided to make her blind in order to ruin her chances.

The woman said that she lives alone and struggles to survive whilst her sisters are married and live with their husbands.

