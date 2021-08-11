A visually impaired Ghanaian woman has narrated a chilling story of how her own sisters reportedly made her blind

According to Portia who lives in a small village in the Central Region, her sisters bewitched her because a rich man had promised to marry her

Currently, Portia lives alone whilst her sisters live happily with their husbands, according to her

Portia Ama, a Ghanaian woman who lives in a small village in the Central Region, has alleged that she was bewitched by her sisters to become blind.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, Portia who appears to be middle-aged indicated that when she was a young girl, a rich man met her and promised to marry her when she gets older.

However, according to the visually impaired woman, this made her sisters envious and they decided to make her blind in order to ruin her chances.

Visually Impaired Portia Ama said her sisters are responsible for her plights. Photo credit: YouTube, SV TV

Source: UGC

In her words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I was staying with my elder sister and about 13 at the time. When the man promised to marry me, my sister started chanting my name anywhere she went. She was an idol worshipper. The next thing I knew, I became visually impaired. We went to pastors but no-one could heal me."

Sadly, the woman has indicated that she now lives alone and struggles to survive whilst her sisters are married and live with their husbands.

Social media reactions

Below were some comments from many who watched the video.

Leonard Grant said:

"If this woman was to be rich all her children and family members would be parading back and fourth to her home to serve her. A Country full of evil selfish people from the president, Pastors to the local farmers."

IBRAHIM SHAIB mentioned:

"D.J nyame may Allah bless you and your svtv group for for your good did am even crying something I want to support but me to sorry to say am not up to. Hmmm Allah helps us oooh."

kofi333 indicated:

"Envyness and jealousy at the highest level."

Woman has been taking care of hubby who lost memory 12 years ago

In other news, a woman identified as Susan Mwangi opened up about taking care of her husband, Joseph Mwangi, who lost his memory 12 years ago.

The mother of three narrated her story to TUKO.co.ke's Lynn Ngugi that she met her husband while working at the coffee board. He was 10 years older than her.

Mwangi would then send her friend to greet Susan and she would tell her to go tell him to come and say hello in person.

Source: Legit