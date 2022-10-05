A young Nigerian man has narrated how he took off all his girlfriend's waist beads and burnt them

The young man claimed that he regained his senses after secretly removing the waist beads and setting them on fire

Sharing a video, he revealed he had been doing things against his will whenever it comes to his girlfriend

A Nigerian man identified as @na_lim2_na7 has shared his experience after burning his girlfriend's waist beads.

He shared a video of himself burning the beads while revealing how he regained his senses following his actions.

Nigerian man burns girlfriend's waist beads, black man Photo Credit: @nalim2_na7 / Peopleimages / Getty

Source: UGC

According to him, he had been obeying his girlfriend's wishes without thinking and even doing things against his will just to please her.

He claimed that everything stopped after he secretly took off the beads and burnt all of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The caption of his video read:

"Since I take this bead from my girlfriend waist, I have been normal."

Mixed reactions trail video of man burning girlfriend's waist beads

@darlene_jo3 said:

"I wear waist beads. There is nothing diabolical about it. I wear cause it suits and gives a fine luk so waist beads can't be d problem."

@skywueen wrote:

"U think u did a good thing?"

@komzy52 noted:

"So u mumu before."

@goodness7450 said:

"Her kayamanta dey worm."

@_sugar_lolly stated:

"U fit burn watin Dey give u money."

@isaacbrown566 added:

"I dislike girls wearing it."

Watch video below:

Ladies reveal why they wear waist beads

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user identified as @main_wolfgirl ignited a debate on the microblogging platform on why ladies don waist beads.

Donning a waist bead also known as belly beads is a common practice among many Kenyan and African women and cultural practice to serve many celebratory purposes. However, the practice has been picked up by women across the country for various reasons with a fraction of them using it as an invisible yet perceptible signal to a husband or lover.

A Twitter user identified as @main_wolfgirl asked on the microblogging platform why women wear waist beads and they all gave different reasons. As usual, Kenyans trooped to the comment section with hilarious answers but some gave reasonable reasons.

Source: Legit.ng