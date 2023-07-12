A schoolgirl held her classmate, who is a boy, and chased away every other girl who wanted to come close to him

In a viral video seen on Twitter, the girl hugged the boy tightly and held on to him, cuddling him with care

The video sparked funny reactions from many Twitter users who said the girl was wisely marking her territory

A video posted on Twitter shows the moment a schoolgirl held on to her classmate and refused to let go of him.

In the video, the girl behaved as if she was marking her territories as she cuddled her fellow kid with much attention and care.

The boy held the boy in class and refused to let go of him. Photo credit: Twitter/@yvonnenelsongh.

Source: Twitter

She refused to allow any other kid to come close to the boy as she held him to her chest.

Other schoolgirls were trying to have a share of playing with the boy, but the girl wouldn't let that happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lovely video of a girl playing with fellow school kid goes viral

She constantly used her hands to wave around each time any other girl made an attempt to play with the boy she was holding.

The other girls finally gave up and allowed them to be. The video has sparked interesting reactions from netizens who saw it on Twitter. It was first posted by @yvonnenelsongh and reposted by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a schoolgirl cuddling a boy

@chi_agozie7 said:

"Moral lesson- Girls won’t find you until they see you have a girl."

@Yommexito commented:

"E no matter the age, affluence level or how broke, that gender na dat gender."

@ajuba101 said:

"This right here is the reason God made a woman for a man. To comfort and care for a man. The right place for a man to rest his head is where the young lady placed his head. Do you see how she’s pampering him? Raise your daughters with love and your son’s discipline."

@_Gabri3llaa said:

"The little girl doesn’t like sharing."

Mother refuses to buy a schoolbag for her son

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother gave her son a Dangote Cement sack to use as a school bag.

The mother lamented in a viral video that she was tired of buying two school bags each term.

The boy, however, refused to go to school as he sat and started crying bitterly.

Source: Legit.ng