A father has shared a hilarious video showing the moment he pranked his daughter and begged for her help

In the video, the funny father acted like he was about to die as he begged his little daughter to help him

On sighting her father in a seemingly dangerous situation, the little girl immediately ran away with full speed

A funny video shows the moment a little girl abandoned her father after he asked for her help.

In the short clip, her father laid on the bare floor and screamed his daughter's name, begging her to rescue him.

Little girl abandons dad who screamed for help Photo Credit: @datswatsup

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, upon sighting her father, the little girl got so scared and ran away, leaving her father to his fate.

The video has kept netizens in stitches.

Social media reactions

Oyindamolafakile said:

"Ava is a Nigerian."

Adepeju_o noted:

"Yo! You have a wife, get your wife to help you. I didn’t sign up for this."

Naya.o26 commented:

"The deed has been done, her help is no longer needed."

Bigg___p wrote:

"If na you, you go sign up."

Iposhlooks stated:

"Sure Eva told herself “ma dira!”.

_dadasgurl commented:

"Eva no sign up for this one."

Oriakueternal said:

"This is so my baby. Like lemme go find help bro."

Vicdano22 commented:

"I no fit help this one oh."

Itsrosemond added:

"Daddy you scaring my baby girl. Stop it."

Jyzelo added:

"Smart girl, life na per head Biko."

Official_arikeade_olorin said:

"Eva na Yoruba girl."

Ada1ama reacted:

"It could be any of those crazy animals you’ve been reading to her in children's books."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng