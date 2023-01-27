A video of a young girl calling out popular skit maker Kiriku has gone viral on social media as she claimed they were related

According to the girl, the skit maker abandoned her family without reason after he became rich and famous

In the clip, the young girl claimed the man Kiriku bought a car for was not their dad as she appealed to him to return home

A trending video of a young girl calling out skit maker Kiriku has stirred reactions on social media as she made different claims.

The girl, who introduced herself as Kiriku’s mum's first daughter alleged that the skit maker abandon the family after he became rich and famous.

While appealing to him to return home, she urged him to also buy a car for their ‘dad.’

In her words:

"I don't know what we did to him. He left us for the past few years. I am the first daughter of his family. He is my mummy's last born. He just abandon us for no reason. He has been following umbrella boy since he became famous. He has not been asking about us. The man he bought car for his Umbrella Boy's dad, he is not my dad. He should come and buy car for my dad.”

Netizens react as girl calls out Kiriku

tokeh_grey

"So you want these baby to carry your family responsibilities and you don’t feel ashamed saying these on camera."

didi_.luxe:

"This small boy? una no fit carry cane find am?? If at all what you are saying is true o."

hazeez_hakanji:

"How old be the kiriku wa dey abandon una."

itsrealmartini:

"Your mother abandoned 7 years or 10years old baby, on what ground really?"

amb_oyedokun:

"Wait… a 10 year old left you or your family is irresponsible to look after him."

She wants to trend – Kiriku’s brother Umbrella Boy speaks

In a chat with Legit.ng’s Olumide Alake, Kiriku’s older brother, Umbrella Boy who is also a skit maker described the video as fake, adding that the girl only wanted to trend.

In his words:

“Lol nah fake she wan trend.”

Kiriku marks 8th birthday in style

Legit.ng reported that skit maker Enorense Victory aka Kiriku marked his 8th birthday on December 17, 2022.

Kiriku, who was born in 2014 shared cute pictures of him suited up like a birthday boy.

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, the celebrity kid added a short caption that read:

"+ 1 Wish me well ."

