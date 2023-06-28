In a heartwarming video that has touched the hearts of many, a devoted girlfriend showcased her love and nursing skills as she cared for her sick boyfriend

The girlfriend's dual role as a caregiver and romantic partner highlighted the extraordinary commitment, she has towards her boyfriend's well-being

Many were captivated by the couple's love and expressed their admiration for their bond, and some playfully warned the guy not to break his girlfriend's heart

A sweet video of a young man as he received care from his nurse girlfriend has stirred an outpouring of positive reactions from netizens.

The footage shared on Tik Tok by @elclassico45 captured the tender moment when a girlfriend, who is also a nurse, attended to her ailing partner's needs, providing comfort and medical support.

Man gushes over girlfriend love. Photo source: TikTok/@elclassico45

The scene unfolded with the guy lying on a bed, visibly unwell and needing care.

Two nurses, including the guy's girlfriend, stood beside him as they administered the necessary treatments. With compassion and expertise, the girlfriend held her boyfriend's hand as she prepared to issue a drip.

The touching display of love and dedication exemplifies the special bond between the couple.

The video left viewers gushing over the couple's affection and hoping for a positive outcome for eir relationship and the guy's health.

Social media reactions as sick man gushes on caring nurse girlfriend

@Victor Udemezue said:

"You they date nurse no break her heart ooo. She no watin she go give you within one week you don go."

@Decency said:

"Believe me, it's not easy to date a nurse; sometimes we don't even have time for ourselves, not to talk of boyfriend,s but there's nothing we can do but manage."

@Alice Konadu said:

"Marry nurse some of you go say no."

@Kim precious said:

"We are the best gift any man would ever get. I can't wait to round up."

@kofoworola said:

"My boyfriend will not allow any nurse to care for him except me."

