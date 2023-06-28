A young Nigerian student, Omisade Toluwani, who constructed a biogas system from waste materials had an interview with Legit.ng's Pelumi Adeniyi, and talked about his passion and motivation.

Toluwani, a 200-level student of Achievers University, Owo, cited Nigeria's continuous experience with inflation as one huge motivation behind the gas project.

Super talented boy generates gas from waste, others.

Source: Original

Who is Toluwani?

This talented young Nigerian is a student of the Faculty of Engineering at Achievers University, Owo, Nigeria.

Toluwani caught the attention of Netizen when the video of powering his parent's kitchen surfaced on TikTok.

My name is Omisade Toluwani. I am a 200-level Achievers University student at the College of Engineering and Department of mechatronics engineering; he told Legit.ng

Toluwani passion is motivated by the Nigerian economic issue

When Toluwani's post went viral, many people showed interest in his story because they saw he was creating a potential alternative to natural gas amidst rising costs in Nigeria.

According to him:

The inspiration to build, create, and innovate things is innate in me, starting right from childhood. Societal and environmental concerns, inflation, increase in the price of gas and the negative impact of the economy on society are my motivations to build the biogas system, which is not restricted to only cooking but also a good tool in the whole energy industry.

The biogas technology is not so complicated

Toluwani believes the technology of creating gas from the kitchen is a simple task. With just 5 key components, one can generate gas from waste.

He explained saying:

Biogas system is a simple technology that works by fermenting biodegradable materials (kitchen waste) by allowing bacteria to act on it to liberate gases (Methane and other gases) that can be used. The whole consists of no more than 5 components.

He continued by saying that:

The digester (where the fermentation process occurs), the effluent bag, the filtrate (where the filtration of the gas occurs) and the storage gas bag.

He has empowered his family, reduced their expenses

Charity, they say, starts from home. Toluwani has demonstrated this by improving the living condition of his immediate family. According to him:

The biogas system has really changed a lot in our family; it has reduced the cost of living by making us a producer of what we consume. The analysis made a projection of the gas production that 1kg of solid kitchen waste can produce 1 hour plus of cooking gas(methane).

Toluwani is faced with shortcomings but has plans to improve

Nothing comes so easy as long as a tech startup is concerned. Even so much for a little young boy making do with the little he has. Toluwani, however, plans to overcome his challenges as he progressed.

He said:

In this first experiment I did, there were some limitations. But they will definitely be corrected in the next one and improved for it to produce to its optimal level.

Biogas tech can benefit society a lot

With his dream bigger than just empowering his domestic space, Toluwani listed out the benefits. He said:

Taking a lot of waste off the community

The fact that the whole biogas process doesn't stink nor emit any poisonous gas into the atmosphere makes it suitable for residential area

There is always a reduced risk of gas explosions.

The whole process can be scaled up if gas compression is invested.

I plan to fly a plane soon

The interview with Toluwani revealed he is a young man with multidimensional ambition in the tech industry and one bent on using tech to solve problems.

According to him:

I have a project I'm working on right now, the aeroplane drone, that can be used for surveillance, irrigation, and spraying, especially on farmland (i.e., The Agric sector of the economy).

I have completed some projects but need financing for others

Toluwani revealed to Legit.ng his main challenges and limitation. He said:

There are some completed ones, too, like Inverter and a complete DC installation for a house, Battery making and so on. I still have many projects to work on, but finance is really limiting me.

Nigerian man builds soak away that can generate gas for cooking

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported how a Nigerian man went viral for the exact reason after building a soak-away pit for gas and electricity generation.

Pictures of his creation received over 13,000 likes with thousands of engagements.

The man's skill may just be one of the things the country needs for sustainable development.

