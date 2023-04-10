A young man who shared how he powered generator with chicken poop has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the man shared clips of a generator working without petroleum and revealed that its source of energy is chicken poop

Many social media user who watched the video found it hard to believe but others who had been following energy advancement in Africa believe such things are now possible

The use of biogas as a fuel in Africa can be traced back to the early 1990s when the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) started to promote its use as an alternative to biomass and kerosene.

Many African countries have since embraced the use of biogas as a means of generating energy, in Kenya, for example, the government has been working with the private sector to promote the use of biogas as a means of generating energy for households, businesses and institutions.

Generator powered with chicken biogas. Photo credit: @easilivetv Source: TikTok

Biogas from chicken supported

A Nigerian man has shown that biogas made from chicken poop can also power a generator in a TikTok video.

Biogas is a mixture of gasses created by the anaerobic digestion of organic matter.

It is a renewable energy source that can be used to generate heat or electricity.

In the viral video, the man demonstrated how chicken poop could power a generator although he did not go into much detail.

Many social media users who reacted to the video could not believe such things where possible.

Nigerian man builds toilet that generates gas for cooking & electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian man has constructed a toilet that generates cooking gas and electricity on its own.

Bekwarra Blog, who shared the impressive news on Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, disclosed that the innovation is very cheap and lasts longer.

Photos of the man constructing the toilet and putting it to use got social media users talking.

