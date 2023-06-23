In a world grappling with pressing environmental issues, Nigeria stands at the forefront of a complex battle. From the oil-rich Niger Delta to the bustling streets of Lagos, the nation faces a range of environmental challenges that demand urgent attention.

However, amid these challenges, there is a glimmer of hope as individuals and organizations have risen to the occasion, striving to protect and preserve the environment as well as turn some of these challenges into wealth.

These dedicated individuals are bettering our environment with their innovations. Photo Credit: Facebook/Adejoke Lasisi, Ogechi Nownye-Bernard

This article explores the stories of dedicated individuals, environmentalists, farmers and social entrepreneurs combating these challenges headlong in their own ways.

What are the pressing environmental challenges?

Environmental issues encompass the adverse effects on our planet's vital systems—air, water, soil, and more—which have emerged due to human intervention or mishandling of the earth's resources.

There are numerous environmental challenges plaguing planet Earth, but Conserve Energy, in an article, asserts that about 20 of them are currently pressing ones.

The major environmental problems facing the world today include pollution ( of air, water and soil), soil degradation, global warming, generating unsustainable waste, waste disposal, loss of biodiversity, ozone layer depletion and genetic engineering.

For the purpose of this article, the passionate works and campaigns of Adejoke Lasisi, farmer Samson Ogbole and Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard would be spotlighted.

Adejoke Lasisi

According to a United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) report, Nigeria generates over 32 million tonnes of waste annually with plastic accounting for 2.5 million tonnes.

Nigeria ranks among the top 20 countries responsible for 83 percent of the land-based plastic waste that finds its way into our oceans.

To further put this challenge into perspective, a World Bank report puts the daily waste generated per person in Nigeria at 0.51 kilograms with a staggering projection of 107 million tonnes by 2050.

Adejoke Lasisi is the founder of Planet3R. Photo Credit: Adejoke Lasisi

This presents a significant challenge, but also opens up opportunities for sustainable solutions and Adejoke Lasisi has taken advantage of this opportunity.

Through her Planet3R organisation, the Economics graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife recycles waste such as sachet water nylons and transforms them into beautiful shopping bags, clothes, bags and paintings.

The woman, in her 30s, told Legit.ng in an exclusive interview, that she grew up not liking seeing waste around her and then she began to ask questions and wonder where the waste end up and this inspired her to do something for the betterment of the environment.

"...I was born into a family that loved weaving. I did not like seeing wastes around me. Even though we were not doing anything with it then, we just packed the nylon and throw them away.

I asked myself where these wastes end up. So, even when I graduated and set up a school for teaching Aso Oke weaving, I felt I wasn't doing enough for the environment. I thought of what to do with the waste people litter around on the streets as where I stay can be described as a semi-rural area.

"I knew I could weave and then I thought of using my weaving skills to convert the wastes into something meaningful," she said.

Her strides in waste recycling have not gone unnoticed and have seen her honoured locally and internationally.

Adejoke was nominated and awarded as one of the Nigerian five young INNOVATORS in November 2020 which was held at Aso-villa Abuja and also won the MSME of the Year award 2020 which came with a brand new car, cash gift and an award plaque.

Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard

Another green warrior doing awesome work for the Nigerian environment is Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard.

In the city of Enugu, the master's holder and mother of three is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring waste is turned into profits.

Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard founded Eco-Cyclers. Photo Credit: Ogechi Nwonye-Bernard

To achieve this, she founded Eco-Cyclers, a waste management and recycling startup and shared with Legit.ng the mission of her organisation.

"Our startup is a for-profit business that collects household everyday waste like plastics, cans, tins, pure water sachets, nylons, paper, and cartons for recycling. We are also a social enterprise that carries out green environmental projects like clean-up campaigns and sensitisations in Enugu State."

From doing waste recycling as a side business in 2019, the 32-year-old formally registered it in 2022 and said she has no regrets about making it a full-time occupation.

Farmer Samson Ogbole

In the agriculture sector, farmer Samson Ogbole is changing the narrative with his style of farming - soilless farming.

People may be familiar with the air kind of farming but not many realise that it positively impacts the environment in several ways.

Samson Ogbole is a soilless farmer. Photo Credit: Samson Ogbole

Firstly, soilless farming reduces the need for large areas of land traditionally used for agriculture.

By utilizing vertical space in urban areas or indoor facilities, crops can be grown in a controlled environment without encroaching on valuable land resources. This helps protect natural habitats and preserves biodiversity.

Also, soilless farming relies heavily on soilless cultivation methods such as hydroponics or aeroponics. These techniques use significantly less water compared to conventional farming methods.

The water used is recycled within the system, reducing overall water consumption and minimizing strain on freshwater resources.

Interestingly, the Havard scholar revealed it is cost-effective when compared with soil farming.

"...The running cost for soilless farming is way cheaper than that of the traditional farming method.

A call for all and sundry to join the few green warriors

As we shine a spotlight on Nigerian innovators tackling environmental challenges, it becomes clear that building a greener future is not just a choice, but a necessity.

The actions and innovations of these individuals remind us of the power of human creativity and determination in addressing complex environmental issues.

By supporting and celebrating these innovators, we not only pave the way for a brighter future, but also leave a lasting legacy of environmental stewardship for generations to come.

