A young mother who recently welcomed twin babies has shown the shape of her belly after delivering the kids

She posted a video on May 4 explaining that it has been six days since she gave birth and that her stomach has gone down

At the moment, the video is generating a lot of reactions from those who are praising mothers for being strong

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A mother of twins has posted a video showing the shape of her stomach six days after giving birth.

She posted a new video on May 4, explaining to her followers that recovering from childbirth is different for everyone.

The woman showed the shape of her belly 6 days after giving birth. Photo credit: TikTok/@keiaraa_maee.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on her TikTok handle, @keiaraa_maee, the new mum showed her bare stomach.

Video shows belly of woman who just gave birth to twins

Her belly still looks big, but not as big as it was when she was yet to welcome the twin kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It still bulged out and also looked a bit dark due to the stress of bearing the two children for nine months.

The mother however said she was certain that her stomach will go back to normal after some time.

She said:

"My belly will go back soon. I'm not even worried about it, I just love my babies."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Adelide Damaris said:

"I thank God after birth my stomach goes back to being flat again. I wish you all the best and congratulations."

@The_real_muchoflow commented:

"And cocoa butter and watch how it looks rub it down every night and after showers."

@Mojola_xoxo said:

"Congratulations, you are so pretty."

@Khadiah commented:

"So after I give birth I just ask for the belly binder or do they give it automatically."

@pone seems said:

"I cried my lungs out after giving birth to my firstborn thinking my stomach will never go back to normal. You will be just fine mommy."

Nigerian mum blessed with 5 babies

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady gave birth to five children at once after waiting for nine years.

The mother posted a video of the moment she went to the hospital to give birth to the children.

When the video emerged, many people on TikTok congratulated her.

Source: Legit.ng