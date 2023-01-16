A woman couldn't believe her eyes after finding her 15-year-old daughter sleeping in her son's room

The woman had thought the girl was sleeping in her own room as she had seen her do so at midnight

The helpless mum sought advice from netizens on how her grown daughter can overcome this fear

A woman sought advice as she lamented her daughter's inability to sleep alone at night.

She came to the realisation that help is needed after once again catching her daughter, who is 15 years old, sleeping in her brother's room.

She wondered when her daughter would overcome the fear of sleeping alone. Photo Credit: TikTok/@queen_already1

She shared one of those moments on TikTok. In the TikTok clip, she walked into the room and saw the sleeping girl covered up.

"When is my 15 year old daughter going to learn to sleep in her room alone. At this point I need help," a caption on the clip reads.

After frantically waking the girl up, the woman enquired from her how she managed to end up in her brother's room.

"I thought I woke you up in the middle of the night and I saw you go into your room to sleep. What are you still doing in Jaden's room?" she said.

Dismissing the girl's mumbling, the woman wondered when all these would come to an end.

"What is all this nonsense? Stop coming to your bother's room to sleep. Overcome this fear," she said.

Social media reactions

Dora said:

"That is not how to deal with a situation like this by disturbing her sleep and shouting talk to her and ask her the problem it’s not about age."

Richard said:

"You need to seat with her & ask her why she is avoiding her to sleep in her room. Then check the kind of movies she watches or the news she listens to."

Omoperosola Maltida said:

"Just leave her she will I keep sleeping in my grandma’s room not until I realize I needs my own privacy just leave her with time she will."

user3383552925908 said:

"I stated demanding for my privacy at 14 the way I enjoy sleeping alone at time I fear I got married it going to create problems."

Ikcon mama said:

"Not everyone can sleep alone,I remember when my younger sister travelled n left me alone it wasn’t easy for me ooo."

