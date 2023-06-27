Cheating rumours can have a devastating impact on marriages

Rumours of cheating in marriage can trigger negative emotions such as anger, insecurity and resentment.

These emotions can lead to conflicts, arguments and even violence. Rumours can also affect the self-esteem and mental health of both partners, as well as their children and other family members.

Legit.ng compiles 5 ways cheating rumours can affect marriages below after an extensive study of National Library of Medicine's Love and Infidelity:

The web of issues surrounding an allegations of cheating even when it is yet to be confirmed can be devastating to marriages. Photo credit: Getty image Source: Gettyimages

01. Cheating rumours can erode trust and intimacy

Trust and intimacy are essential for a healthy marriage, but they can be damaged by cheating rumours, even if they are false.

Cheating rumours can create doubt, insecurity, and resentment in a spouse, who may feel hurt, angry, and betrayed by their partner. Cheating rumours can also affect the self-esteem and confidence of the accused spouse, who may feel unfairly judged, misunderstood, or rejected by their partner.

02. It can increase conflict and stress

Cheating rumours can trigger negative emotions and reactions in both spouses, such as shame, defensiveness, or denial. These emotions can lead to more arguments, accusations, and blame in the relationship, which can escalate into verbal or physical aggression.

Cheating rumours can also create stress for both spouses, who may experience anxiety, depression, insomnia, or health problems as a result of the emotional turmoil.

03. It can reduce sexual satisfaction and frequency

Cheating rumours can affect the sexual aspect of the marriage in several ways.

For the some spouse, cheating rumours can cause a loss of sexual desire or interest in their partner, or a fear of being compared or rejected by their partner.

For the accused spouse, cheating rumours can cause a loss of sexual confidence or performance anxiety.

Cheating rumours can also create a sense of distance or detachment between the spouses, who may avoid physical contact or intimacy.

04. It can weaken commitment and loyalty

Commitment and loyalty are key factors for maintaining a monogamous relationship, but they can be undermined by cheating rumours.

Cheating rumours can make the some spouse question their partner’s fidelity and devotion, or make them feel less valued or appreciated by their partner.

It can also make the accused spouse question their partner’s trust and respect, or make them feel less supported or understood by their partner.

Rumours can also tempt either spouse to seek validation or comfort from someone else outside the relationship.

05. It can increase the risk of actual infidelity

Cheating rumours can have a self-fulfilling prophecy effect on the marriage, where the spouses’ beliefs and expectations influence their behaviors and outcomes.

It can make the spouse more suspicious and vigilant of their partner’s actions, which can create a hostile and oppressive environment for the spouse.

Cheating rumours can also make the accused spouse more resentful and rebellious of their partner’s accusations, which can create a justification and opportunity for actual infidelity.

Addressing it as quickly as possible

All these effects of cheating rumours can have a detrimental impact on the marital relationship and the mental health of both spouses.

Therefore, it is important to address cheating rumours as soon as possible and seek professional help if needed.

