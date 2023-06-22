A Nigerian lady tried to flirt with a man online using a pickup line about seeing her children in him, but he blocked her

She shared her story on Twitter, where it went viral and sparked reactions from other users who shared their own funny pickup lines

The story showed that pickup lines can be a risky way of flirting and one should know their audience and be respectful

A Nigerian lady shared her hilarious experience of trying to flirt with a man online using a pickup line.

She said she sent him a message that read: "Guy, are you a school bus. Cause I see my children in you."

Unforeseen reaction

However, instead of getting a positive response, she was blocked by the man immediately.

The lady posted her story on Twitter, where it went viral and received many comments from other users. Some people sympathized with her, while others laughed at her misfortune.

Some also shared their own funny pickup lines that they had used or heard before.

Pick up lines: What they are?

Pickup lines are creative and humorous ways of starting a conversation with someone you are interested in.

They are usually based on compliments, puns, or jokes that are meant to make the other person smile or laugh.

Nigerians are known for their witty and hilarious pickup lines that can break the ice at any social setting. However, not all pickup lines work for everyone. Some people may find them cheesy, corny, or offensive.

The lady who was blocked by the man learned this the hard way.

She said that some Nigerian men deserve to be single till eternity for not appreciating her humor.

The lesson from this story is that one should be careful when using pickup lines to flirt with someone.

It is important to know your audience and tailor your approach accordingly. A good pickup line should be original, relevant, and respectful. Otherwise, you may end up being rejected or blocked like the lady in this story.

