A Nigerian couple who met on Facebook shared their chat and wedding photos online

The man quickly declared his love and intention to marry the lady, who accepted his proposal

Their love story inspired many people and showed how social media can help find true love

A Nigerian couple who recently got married has shared the chat they had when the man reached out to her for the first time on Facebook.

The chat, which was posted on a popular Facebook group, Arewa Fashion Style, showed how the man did not waste time and quickly expressed his love to the lady.

Facebook chat led to marriage

The man, whose name was not revealed, told the lady, Maryam, that he was not here to entertain her for a period of time and let go, but to make her his wife and the mother of his unborn kids.

He also said he was sure of what he felt for her and what he was offering.

His words of love in the Facebook chat made Maryam fall in love with him, which eventually led to their marriage.

Similar approach yielded nothing

The couple shared their wedding photos along with the chat, which attracted many comments from other members of the group.

One of the commenters, Comrade Ibrahim Baba, said:

"Most of us have done same, but got rejected because they believe we’re using that words to get them to bed. So what matters is the maturity of the lady to see it from a true perspective. Which the above named Maryam did by believing in the guy words of affection.”

The couple’s love story is an example of how social media can be used to find true love and happiness. Many people have met their spouses online and have shared their success stories with others.

According to a study by Pew Research Center, 12% of Americans who are married or in a committed relationship say they met their partner online.

The study also found that online dating has increased among adults under 25 and those in their late 50s and early 60s.

