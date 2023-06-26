A secondary school student who just graduated celebrated the event in a grand style by wearing a white shirt to sign out

She also had her late mother's photo, wishing she was alive to witness her graduation from secondary school

The girl is said to be the last born of the family, and someone was seen using a marker to sign on her white shirt

A TikTok video shows a Nigerian girl celebrating in grand style after graduating from secondary school.

TikTok creator, Adufemi posted a video showing when the girl finished secondary school final examinations.

The girl wished her mother was alive to witness her graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/@dunfe19.

Source: TikTok

Just like university graduates, the girl wore a white shirt on top of her school uniform and people used markers to sign on the shirt.

Secondary school graduate signs out in style

When she arrived home, a family member was seen signing on the white shirt the same way it is done for university graduates.

The girl's happiness knew no bounds but she was sad that her mother was late and didn't witness her graduation.

To pay tribute to her mother, she was seen clutching the woman's photograph and dancing with it.

Adufemi wrote while posting the video:

"If truly the dead can see. Mum last born finished her secondary school today. So sad you didnt get to see this."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as secondary school girl signs out in grand style

@aishat yusuf said:

"Congratulations dear. I wish you more success."

@JENNIFER said:

"Secondary school students are now signing out? Initial gra gra. Anyways congrats."

@adelanidarasimiel commented:

"Congrats and pray for me to pass out in school."

@pretty patience said:

"Congratulations. I'm happy for you because is not easy."

@Princess Adejoke commented:

"Eyaah! Congratulations, dear. May your mom soul find peace."

@TheeOlambsFamily said:

"Congrats my love, may the soul of your mom will continue to rest on."

