A Nigerian woman's heartwarming video celebrates her achievement of becoming a Canadian citizen, expressing gratitude and pride for accomplishing this feat after

She shares the joyous moment of taking the oath of allegiance alongside fellow new citizens and proudly declares herself as the first in her family to obtain dual citizenship

The video quickly gains attention, with viewers commending her milestone and offering congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian woman, @whizqueen on TikTok, recently shared a heartwarming video celebrating her new achievement of becoming a Canadian citizen.

In the video, she expressed joy and gratitude for accomplishing this feat after leaving Nigeria in 2019.

Nigerian lady smiles as she becomes a Canada citizen. Photo source: TikTok/@whizqueen

Source: TikTok

With pride in her voice, she recounted the moment she took the oath of allegiance alongside other new citizens.

Reflecting on her accomplishment, she proudly stated that she was the first in her family to obtain dual citizenship.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video quickly gained attention online, with many viewers commending her for this significant milestone and expressing their support and congratulations.

This inspiring story served as a testament to the dreams and aspirations of individuals seeking better opportunities in foreign lands.

Social media reaction as Nigerian lady gets Canadian Citizenship

@iam.teem said:

"Congratulations. I followed you from the beginning when you left Nigeria. I’m so so happy onabout your growth ."

@captainskouture said:

"Pray hard, ooo, if u are the first in ur family, well, congratulations, sis."

@weyinmiiiii noted:

"Wowwwww, congratulations whiz queen, I remember watching your relocation video to your first day in Canada now a citizen. See growth, cmon naw."

@@ebonycy8:

"Wow... congratulations to you, I remember following your story on Nairaland years back

@bukolasooclassy said:

"Congratulations, love…I followed you on YouTube after you moved that year…am happy for you."

@neelas122:

" Said all the extended family not necessary - anyways congratulations

more to the family

Watch video

Nigerian lady who moved to UK dances in video after renting house

A young Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK to study has celebrated getting her first rented apartment, according to a report by Legit.ng.

The lady later had to spell out that she did not buy a mansion when people pointed out that it is a student accommodation.

Among those who reacted to her celebration video were Nigerians who congratulated her and told the student to be prepared for UK billings.

Source: Legit.ng